Moscow rattled by barrage of drone strikes

A massive drone strike has rattled Moscow and its suburbs, injuring a woman and temporarily halting air traffic at some of Russia’s busiest airports.

Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin said 32 drones were shot down over the Russian capital’s outskirts overnight into Sunday.

Russia’s aviation authority said flights were briefly grounded at major international airports including Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo.

A woman in her 50s suffered burns to her face, neck and hands after drones sparked a blaze in her village south-east of Moscow, local governor Andrei Vorobyov said.

No-one was hurt in Moscow itself, according to Mr Sobyanin, although Russian channels on the messaging app Telegram carried eyewitness reports of drone debris setting fire to suburban homes.