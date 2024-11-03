Moldova’s pro-Western president looks set to secure narrow election victory

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu smiles while holding a bouquet of flowers as she celebrates with supporters the preliminary results of the presidential election runoff, in Chisinau, Moldova (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu appeared set to win a second term in office with a narrow victory against her Russia-friendly opponent, electoral data suggested on Sunday.

It came as the pivotal vote in the European Union candidate country was counted following claims of voter fraud, electoral interference and intimidation.

With nearly 95% of votes counted in the second round of the presidential election held on Sunday, Ms Sandu had obtained 52% of the vote, according to the Central Electoral Commission, or CEC, compared with 48% for Alexandr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor general who is backed by the pro-Russia Party of Socialists.

When polls closed locally at 9pm (1900 GMT), turnout stood at more than 1.68 million people — about 54% of eligible voters, according to CEC.

Moldova’s large diaspora tended to favour Ms Sandu in the runoff, and those votes are being counted last suggesting the incumbent would edge to victory.

In the first round held October 20, Ms Sandu obtained 42% of the ballot but failed to win an outright majority. Mr Stoianoglo outperformed polls in the first round with almost 26% of the vote.

A poll released by research company iData indicated a tight race that leans toward a narrow Sandu victory, an outcome that would rely on the diaspora vote.

The presidential role carries significant powers in areas such as foreign policy and national security and has a four-year term.