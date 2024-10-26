Michelle Obama says Kamala Harris ‘ready to be president’

Michelle Obama has delivered a searing denunciation of Donald Trump and challenged voters to support Kamala Harris as the United States’ first female president.

“By every measure, she has demonstrated that she’s ready,” the former first lady said at a rally in Michigan. “The real question is, as a country, are we ready for this moment?”

It was Mrs Obama’s first appearance on the campaign trail since she spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago over the summer, and her remarks were forceful and passionate.

She said she fears for the country and struggles to understand why the presidential race remains close.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former first lady Michelle Obama appeared on stage together (Jacquelyn Martin/AP) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

“I lay awake at night wondering, ‘What in the world is going on?’” she said.

Her voice vibrating with emotion, Mrs Obama warned that Mr Trump’s potential return to the White House would undermine women’s health and reproductive freedom.

“I am asking y’all from the core of my being to take our lives seriously,” she said.

The rally in Kalamazoo followed Ms Harris’ visit to a local doctor’s office in Portage to talk to health care providers and medical students about the impact of abortion restrictions.

One of them said they have patients visiting from other parts of the country where there are strict limitations on abortion, and another said she is worried that people will not want to practise in important areas of medicine because of fears about government intrusion.

“We are looking at a healthcare crisis in America that is affecting people of every background and gender,” Ms Harris told reporters before visiting the doctor’s office.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden went to a union hall in Pittsburgh to promote Ms Harris’ support for organized labour, telling the audience to “follow your gut” and “do what’s right”.

Ms Harris appeared with Beyonce on Friday in Houston, and she campaigned with former president Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen on Thursday in Atlanta.

It is a level of celebrity clout that surpasses anything that Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, has been able to marshal this year but there is no guarantee that will help Ms Harris in the close race for the White House.

Saturday is the first day that early in-person voting became available across Michigan. More than 1.4 million ballots have already been submitted, representing 20% of registered voters.

When Mrs Clinton was running against Mr Trump, Mrs Obama inspired Democrats with the slogan “when they go low, we go high”.

But this year, at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, she adopted a more biting approach.

She accused Mr Trump of “doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better”.

At a campaign event in Pittsburgh, Mr Biden spoke to the Laborers’ International Union of North America. He mentioned that Ms Harris once walked a picket line with the United Auto Workers — “she has a backbone like a ramrod” — while Mr Trump has undermined organised labour.

President Joe Biden speaks at an election campaign event in Pittsburgh (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP) (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

“He views unions as getting in the way of the accumulation of wealth for individuals,” Mr Biden said. “It’s in labour’s interest to defeat Donald Trump, more than any other race you’ve been in.”

Mr Biden’s remarks to the mostly male audience referenced the gender divide that has been a consistent feature of this year’s presidential race.

Speaking about Mr Trump, Mr Biden said: “I’m just gonna say straight up, he’s a loser as a man.”

He also said that women deserve more opportunities than they have received in the past.

“They can do anything any man can do, including be president of the United States of America,” Mr Biden said.