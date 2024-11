Mauritius opposition wins country’s election by a landslide

Mauritius’s opposition coalition has won the country’s election by a landslide, taking all seats in parliament in a major rejection of the current government (La Sentinelle/AP)

Mauritius’s opposition coalition has won the country’s election by a landslide, taking all seats in parliament in a major rejection of the current government.

According to results released in various constituencies across the country throughout Monday, the governing coalition, led by Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, failed to get any of the 62 seats available for voters to directly decide on.

Mr Jagnauth conceded defeat before all the results were announced, saying his Militant Socialist Movement coalition was headed for a huge defeat as it became clear that the opposition was winning in all of the country’s 21 constituencies.

The Alliance for Change coalition’s win will see the return of Navin Ramgoolam as the country’s prime minister. He served as prime minister from 1995 to 2000 and again from 2005 to 2014.

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jagnauth speaks to the press in Port Louis on Monday as he concedes defeat in the election (La Sentinelle/AP) (AP)

Mr Jugnauth, in office since 2017, had been seeking another five-year term in the Indian Ocean island nation, but his government faced corruption allegations after recordings of politicians and business people were leaked online.

“The population has decided to choose another team. I wish good luck to the country,” he said on Monday.

Official results that will include two seats from Rodrigues Island are expected to be released on Tuesday, but the opposition has already won all 60 seats that have been announced.

Another eight politicians will be nominated by the Electoral Supervisory Council to make a total of 70 parliamentary seats.

At least one million people were registered to vote on Sunday in the 12th election since Mauritius gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1968.

Mauritius, which lies about 1,240 miles (2,000km) off Africa’s east coast, is recognised as one of the continent’s most stable democracies and has developed a successful economy underpinned by its finance, tourism and agricultural sectors since gaining independence.