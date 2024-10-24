Map shows US States impacted by McDonald’s E-coli outbreak leaving one person dead and 49 sick

The CDC confirmed that one person has died and 49 individuals across 10 states have been fallen ill in relation to the McDonald's E. coli breakout.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified the 10 states impacted by the McDonald’s E. coli outbreak which has left one person dead and 49 people sick.

Colorado is worst affected with 26 cases, accounting for more than half of the 49 individuals who have been reported as sick.

One individual has also died in the state – they remain unnamed but have been confirmed to be “an older adult” by the CDC.

Surrounding the Centennial State, Nebraska has nine reports of sick individuals with four in both Utah and Wyoming.

Map showing the number of people who have fallen sick in each state as a result of the McDonald's E.coli outbreak (CDC)

According to the CDC’s latest notice, “most people” who have been impacted by the outbreak have reported eating the Quarter Pounder hamburger at McDonald’s before becoming sick.

“It is not yet known which specific food ingredient is contaminated,” the CDC said.

“McDonald’s is collaborating with investigation partners to determine what food ingredient in Quarter Pounders is making people sick.

“McDonald’s stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states while the investigation is ongoing to identify the ingredient causing illness,” they added.

The CDC has said that "most people" who have fallen sick reported eating a McDonald's Quarter Pounder (McDonald's)

The first reported case occurred on September 27 and investigations are ongoing.

The CDC believes the actual number of cases to be higher and that more states could be impacted than those currently reported.

“This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli,” they said.

“In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes three to four weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”

Symptoms of E. coli can include stomach cramps, diarrhea, fevers above 102F, severe vomiting and dehydration.

Most people start showing symptoms three to four days after infection and recover without treatment after five to seven days.

The CDC is advising anyone who has eaten a Quarter Pounder from McDonald’s and is experiencing E. coli symptoms to contact their healthcare provider.

McDonald’s US President, Joe Erlinger, released a statement on Tuesday in which he said that food safety was “so important to [him] and everyone at McDonald’s”.

“We’ve taken steps to proactively remove slivered onions, which are used in Quarter Pounders, from restaurants in select states,” he said.

“We also made the decision to temporarily remove the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in select states.”

He added that “the majority of states and the majority of menu items are not affected”.