Judge strikes down US state’s abortion bans, pill prohibition to end pregnancy

A judge on Monday struck down Wyoming’s overall ban on abortion and its first-in-the-nation explicit prohibition on the use of medication to end pregnancy.

Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens’ ruling was consistent with her three previous orders over the past two-and-a-half years to block the laws disputed in court.

One Wyoming law that Ms Owens said violated women’s rights under the state constitution bans abortion except to protect a pregnant woman’s life or in cases involving rape and incest.

A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for medication abortion (Charlie Riedel/AP) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

The other made Wyoming the only state to explicitly ban abortion pills, though other states have instituted de facto bans on the medication by broadly prohibiting abortion.

The laws were challenged by four women, including two obstetricians, and two nonprofit organisations.

One of the groups, Wellspring Health Access, opened as the state’s first full-service abortion clinic in years in April 2023 following an arson attack in 2022.

They argued that the bans stood to harm their health, well-being and livelihoods, claims disputed by lawyers for the state.

The women and nonprofits also argued the bans violated a 2012 state constitutional amendment saying competent Wyoming residents have a right to make their own health care decisions, an argument Ms Owens said had merit.

Containers of the medication used to end an early pregnancy sit on a table inside a Planned Parenthood clinic (Jeff Roberson/AP) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Wyoming voters approved the amendment amid fears of government overreach following approval of the federal Affordable Care Act and its initial requirements for people to have health insurance.

Lawyers for the state argued that health care, under the amendment, didn’t include abortion.

Both sides wanted Ms Owens to rule on the lawsuit challenging the abortion bans rather than allow it to go to trial in the spring.

A three-day bench trial before Ms Owens was previously set, but will not be necessary with this ruling.