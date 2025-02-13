JD Vance visiting Dachau concentration camp on eve of meeting with Zelensky

US vice president JD Vance arrives to the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

US vice president JD Vance will visit the Dachau concentration camp memorial on the eve of his critical talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the three-year Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Mr Vance, along with US secretary of state Marco Rubio, is due to sit down on Friday with Mr Zelensky on the side-lines of the Munich Security Conference to discuss President Donald Trump’s intensifying push for Ukraine and Russia to begin negotiations to end Europe’s deadliest conflict since the Second World War.

But first Mr Vance is stopping at the solemn memorial that is a powerful reminder of the Nazis’ Second World War-era atrocities and the US and Western allies’ slowness to take decisive action to confront Adolf Hitler and the rise of his violent nationalist ideology.

Donald Trump said that he and Vladimir Putin agreed it was time to ‘start negotiations immediately’ to end the war in Ukraine (Alex Brandon/AP) (Alex Brandon/AP)

Dachau was established in 1933 — the same year Hitler took power — as one of the first concentration camps.

More than 200,000 people from across Europe were held at the camp, and over 40,000 prisoners died there in horrendous conditions.

US soldiers completed the liberation on April 29 1945.

Mr Vance is in the midst of a five-day visit to France and Germany, his first overseas travel since becoming vice president last month.

His wife, Usha Vance, is expected to join him for the Dachau visit.

The moment at Dachau will offer Mr Vance a chance to reflect on the scourges of war just as his boss, Mr Trump, is ratcheting up his efforts to end the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his meeting with President of the European Investment Bank Nadia Calvino in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP) (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Mr Trump on Wednesday spoke separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mr Zelensky.

He said that he and Mr Putin agreed it was time to “start negotiations immediately” to end the war.

And as Mr Trump announced his agreement on negotiations with Putin, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said that Nato membership for Ukraine was unrealistic.

He also suggested Kyiv should abandon hopes of winning all its territory back from Russia and instead prepare for a negotiated peace settlement to be backed up by international troops.

In addition to his talks with Mr Zelensky, Mr Vance is scheduled to deliver an address on Friday to the annual Munich Security Conference.

The war in Europe and Nato members’ defence spending are expected to be front and centre for the world leaders gathering in Munich.

US secretary of defence Pete Hegseth speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting at Nato headquarters in Brussels (Harry Nakos/AP) (Harry Nakos/AP)

Mr Vance, like Mr Trump, has been a sharp critic of US allies’ spending what the administration deems as too little on their defence budgets.

“The Trump administration has been clear that we care a lot about Europe,” Mr Vance said during a meeting this week with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“But we also want to make sure that we’re engaged in a security partnership that’s both good for Europe and the United States.”

Over nearly three years of war, 50 countries — known as the Ukraine Contact Group — have collectively provided Ukraine with more than 126 billion dollars in weapons and military assistance, including more than 66.5 billion dollars from the US, which has served as chair of the group since its creation.

Mr Trump in his 2024 campaign derided the enormous amount of US military aid poured into Ukraine and vowed to end the conflict within 24 hours of returning to the White House.

Since his November election victory over Democrat Kamala Harris, Mr Trump and his advisers have dialled back on their boldest timelines and set a goal of ending the war in about six months.