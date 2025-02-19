Italian Premier visits Pope Francis in hospital and says he is in good spirits

Candles with the pictures of Pope Francis are the laid under the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni visited Pope Francis in the hospital on Wednesday and said he’s “alert and responsive” and full of good humour despite his pneumonia.

In a statement issued by her office, Ms Meloni said: “We joked around as always. He has not lost his proverbial sense of humour.”

Her visit marked the first confirmed outside visitor known to have called on the pope, beyond his secretaries and medical team, since he was taken to hospital on Friday.

Francis slept well, got out of bed and ate breakfast on Wednesday, the Vatican said, after tests confirmed the 88-year-old pontiff had developed pneumonia in both lungs in a further complication that raised concerns about his ability to fight off the infection.

In an early update on Wednesday, the Vatican said Francis spent his fifth night in Rome’s Gemelli hospital peacefully.

“He had a tranquil night, woke up and had breakfast,” spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The visit by Ms Meloni appeared to aim at sending a reassuring message, especially to Italians who have not seen even a photograph of Francis since Friday.

The Italian premier, who came to power in 2022 with a message touting her Christian credentials, has referred in glowing terms to Pope Benedict XVI, who was a reference point for European conservatives like herself.

She also has teamed up constructively with Francis on a campaign to reverse Italy’s low birth rate, though they do not necessarily see eye-to-eye on her government’s crackdown on migrants.

Her visit came as prayers were pouring in for Francis’s recovery.

On Wednesday, Francis’s vicar for Rome urged all the faithful to devote an hour of silent prayer for the pope before evening vespers services, some visitors to Gemelli lit a candle in his honour and pilgrims who had planned to attend his weekly general audience came to St Peter’s Square anyway to offer a prayer after it was cancelled.

“I think many people are disappointed but I think more importantly we really have to pray for his health,” said Sister Charlene, a nun from Singapore who was in the piazza.

Francis also received another get well wish from US Vice President JD Vance, whom Francis has recently targeted in criticising the Trump administration’s plans for mass deportations of migrants.

“Let’s all say a prayer for Pope Francis, who appears to have some serious health issues,” Mr Vance, a Catholic, posted on X from his private account.