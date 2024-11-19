Italian premier Meloni’s coalition suffers setbacks in two regional elections

Stefania Proietti, left, who won 51% of the vote in Umbria, celebrates with Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein, right (Roberto Settonce/LaPresse via AP)

Italy’s premier Giorgia Meloni suffered election setbacks in two regions as the opposition Democratic party won a tight race in the central Umbria region and deepened its control of the traditional left-leaning stronghold of Emilia-Romagna.

The results of the two days of voting that ended on Monday were a clear victory for Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein, who called the outcome “extraordinary”.

Stefania Proietti won with 51% of the vote in Umbria, compared with 46% for the conservative coalition’s candidate. In the northern region of Emilia Romagna, the left’s candidate Michele de Pascale won 57% of the vote, improving the party’s 51% result in the last regional vote in 2020.

Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein, centre, said the outcome was ‘extraordinary’ (Guido Calamosca/LaPresse via AP) (Guido Calamosca/undefined/AP)

In both cases, the Democratic Party candidate won without the support of the Five Star Movement, which has been in a shaky centre-left coalition.

The bigger electoral test for Ms Meloni comes in 2025 when six regions head to the polls, including the populous northern region of Veneto that has long been governed by the populist League, a key member of her ruling coalition.

Ms Meloni’s coalition held on to control of the Ligurian region last month in an election prompted by the resignation of the right-wing governor in a scandal.