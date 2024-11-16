Israeli strike on UN-run school in Gaza kills 10

Smoke rises following an earlier Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

An Israeli airstrike on Saturday evening on a UN-run school sheltering displaced people killed 10 and wounded 20, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

It said two missiles were fired at the Abu Assi School in the Shati refugee camp on the edge of Gaza City.

Israel’s army said it was looking into the reported strike.

The war between Israel and Hamas began after Palestinian militants stormed into Israel on October 7 2023, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 250 others.

The Health Ministry in Gaza has said at least 43,799 Palestinians have been killed in the war. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but has said more than half of those killed have been women and children.

The UN Security Council’s 10 elected members on Thursday circulated a draft resolution demanding “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza.

The US, Israel’s closest ally, holds the key to whether the council adopts the resolution. The four other permanent members — Russia, China, Britain and France — are expected to support it or abstain.