Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills teenager in wheelchair

Palestinians look at the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

An Israeli drone strike on a hospital compound in northern Gaza on Thursday killed a 16-year-old boy in a wheelchair and wounded at least 12 other people, including medical staff, the Gaza health ministry and the hospital director said.

Kamal Adwan Hospital is one of the few hospitals still partially operating in the northernmost part of Gaza, where Israeli forces are pressing an offensive that has almost completely sealed off the area from humanitarian aid for two months.

Earlier on Thursday, the human rights group Amnesty International accused Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip during its war with Hamas, saying it has sought to deliberately destroy Palestinians by mounting deadly attacks, demolishing vital infrastructure and preventing the delivery of food, medicine and other aid.

Israel says it goes to great lengths to avoid harming civilians in its war against Hamas.

The war has destroyed vast areas of Gaza and displaced 90% of the population of 2.3 million, often multiple times.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel in October 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 250 people hostage.

Israel’s blistering retaliatory offensive has killed at least 44,500 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were combatants.

Israel says it has killed more than 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.