Israeli military in strike on two people in Gaza over suspected drone

Israel said it struck two Palestinians over drones (AP)

The Israeli military said it has struck two people in the southern Gaza Strip who were flying a drone.

Officials said the drone was observed entering Gaza from Israel after past attempts to use such aircraft to smuggle in weapons.

Gaza’s health ministry said a 44-year-old man was killed in an Israeli strike near the southern city of Rafah on Wednesday.

Munir al-Bursh, director general of the ministry, said at least 92 Palestinians have been killed and more than 800 wounded by Israeli fire since the fragile ceasefire took hold last month.

There is widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military offensive in parts of Gaza (AP) (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

The Israeli military says it has fired upon people who approach its forces or enter certain areas in violation of the truce.

Hamas has threatened to delay the next scheduled release of hostages on Saturday, accusing Israel of violating the agreement by firing on people and by not allowing the stipulated amounts of tents, shelters and other vital aid to enter the territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the support of US counterpart Donald Trump, has warned that Israel would resume fighting if hostages are not freed on Saturday.

Mr Trump has threated that “all hell” will break out if the militant group does not release the remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza by Saturday.