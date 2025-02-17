Israel says drone strike kills Hamas’ military chief in Lebanon

A car was hit by an Israeli drone strike, in the southern port city of Sidon (AP)

A drone strike in southern Lebanon has killed the head of Hamas’ military operations in the country, Israel’s army said.

The strike in the port city of Sidon came on the eve of the deadline for Israel’s full withdrawal from southern Lebanon under the ceasefire agreement that ended the 14-month war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israeli military said it killed Mohammad Shaheen, the head of Hamas’ operations department in Lebanon.

The army accused Mr Shaheen of “recently planning terror attacks, directed and funded by Iran, from Lebanese territory against the citizens of the state of Israel”.

A car was hit in the southern city of Sidon (AP) (STR/AP)

Hamas confirmed Mr Shaheen’s death but described him as a military commander.

Footage showed a car engulfed in flames following the strike near a Lebanese army checkpoint and Sidon’s municipal sports stadium.

The original withdrawal deadline was in late January, but under pressure from Israel, Lebanon agreed to extend it to February 18.

It remains unclear whether Israeli troops will complete their withdrawal by Tuesday.

Since the ceasefire, Israel has continued air strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, saying it is targeting military sites containing missiles and combat equipment.

Israel and Lebanon have exchanged accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement.