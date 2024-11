Israel hits Hezbollah weapons smuggling sites in Syria, testing ceasefire

Israeli aircraft struck Hezbollah weapons smuggling sites along Syria’s border with Lebanon, the Israeli military said on Saturday, testing a fragile, days-old ceasefire that halted months of fighting between the sides but has seen continued sporadic fire.

The military said it hit sites that had been used to smuggle weapons from Syria to Lebanon after the ceasefire took effect, which the military said was a violation of its terms.

The Israeli strike, the latest of several since the ceasefire began on Wednesday, came as unrest spread to other areas of the Middle East, with Syrian insurgents breaching the country’s largest city, Aleppo, in a shock offensive that added fresh uncertainty to a region reeling from multiple wars.

The truce between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, brokered by the United States and France, calls for an initial two-month ceasefire in which the militants are to withdraw north of Lebanon’s Litani River and Israeli forces are to return to their side of the border.

People walk past destroyed buildings as they return to Nabatiyeh, in southern Lebanon (Bassam Hatoum/AP) (Bassam Hatoum/AP)

The repeated bursts of violence, with no reports of serious casualties, reflected the uneasy nature of the ceasefire that otherwise appeared to hold.

While Israel has accused Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire, Lebanon has also accused Israel of the same in the days since it took effect.

Many Lebanese, some of the 1.2 million displaced in the conflict, were travelling south to their homes, despite warnings by the Israeli and Lebanese militaries to stay away from certain areas.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone attacked a car in the southern village of Majdal Zoun.

The agency said there had been casualties but gave no further details. Majdal Zoun, near the Mediterranean Sea, is close to where Israeli troops still have a presence.

The military said earlier Saturday that its forces, who remain in southern Lebanon until they withdraw gradually over the 60-day period, had been operating to distance “suspects” in the region, without elaborating, and said troops had located and seized weapons found hidden in a mosque.

Destroyed buildings in a commercial street that was hit by Israeli airstrikes in Nabatiyeh (Mohammed Zaatari/AP) (Mohammad Zaatari/AP)

Israel says it reserves the right under the ceasefire to strike against any perceived violations.

Israel has made returning the tens of thousands of displaced Israelis home the goal of the war with Hezbollah, but Israelis, concerned Hezbollah was not deterred and could still attack northern communities, have been apprehensive about returning home.

Hezbollah began attacking Israel on October 8, 2023, in solidarity with the Palestinian militant group Hamas and its assault on southern Israel the day before.

Israel and Hezbollah kept up a low-level conflict of cross-border fire for nearly a year, until Israel escalated its fight with an attack that detonated hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah fighters.

It followed that with an intense aerial bombardment campaign against Hezbollah assets, killing many of its top leaders including longtime chief Hassan Nasrallah, and it launched a ground invasion in early October.

More than 3,760 people have been killed by Israeli fire in Lebanon during the conflict, many of them civilians, according to Lebanese health officials.

The fighting killed more than 70 people in Israel, more than half of them civilians, as well as dozens of Israeli soldiers fighting in southern Lebanon.