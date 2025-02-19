Israel confirms identities of four dead hostages who will be returned from Gaza

Shiri Bibas was abducted with her children on October 7 2023 (Hostages Family Forum via AP)

An Israeli official has said the bodies of two young brothers, their mother, and a man in his 80s are expected to be returned to Israel on Thursday as part of the ceasefire with Hamas.

It was the first Israeli confirmation that the bodies of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, who were four years old and nine months old when they were taken captive on October 7 2023, were being returned along with their mother Shiri.

Israeli hostage Oded Lifshitz (Hostage’s Family Forum via AP) (AP)

The body of Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was abducted, will also be returned, the official said.

He spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. The grassroots group representing hostage families also confirmed the names.

Hamas says all four were had been killed by Israeli fire. Israel had previously said it had “grave concern” for the lives of the Bibas family.