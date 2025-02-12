Hungary’s Orban calls AfD leader ‘the future of Germany’

Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister has hosted a German far-right party’s candidate for chancellor – a rare gesture from a sitting European leader toward a party German mainstream politicians are fighting to contain.

Viktor Orban met with Alice Weidel, co-leader of Alternative for Germany (AfD), in Hungary’s opulent Carmelite Monastery.

In a news conference following their meeting, Mr Orban said the AfD’s support in Germany had reached a level where other parties would find it possible to co-operate. Until now, most European parties have kept their distance from the AfD.

“It’s completely clear that the AfD is the future,” Mr Orban said, adding that all of the far-right party’s platform, from immigration to the economy, would be “beneficial for Hungary” if it were implemented in Germany.

Alice Weidel has little chance of becoming Germany’s next chancellor, despite rising support for her party (MTI via AP) (Szilard Koszticsak/AP)

Mr Orban’s decision to meet Ms Weidel was a break from his right-wing nationalist’s earlier policy of keeping the AfD at arm’s length despite their similar views on issues like immigration and the belief that the European Union plays too strong a role in the affairs of its member countries.

Before the news conference, Mr Orban posted to social media: “Today I met the future of Germany. It was an honour to welcome you in Budapest, Chairwoman Alice Weidel!”

Germany is to vote in an early election on February 23 after Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party governing coalition collapsed in November during a dispute over how to revitalise the country’s stagnant economy.

Recent polls have shown the AfD in second place ahead of the election, with support of about 20%. However, other parties say they will not work with it, and Ms Weidel has no realistic path to becoming Germany’s next leader.

On Wednesday, Ms Weidel said Hungary represents “a symbol for us, for Alternative for Germany, a symbol of reason and a symbol of sovereignty and independence. I would like that for our country too”.

She added: “Hungary is the bulwark against illegal migration, and we as Alternative for Germany also want no illegal migration in our country any more.”

Both leaders harshly criticised the EU’s immigration and climate policies, arguing they were disabling the European economy. Mr Orban said that both should be “thrown out”.

Mr Orban said AfD’s leader was ‘the future of Germany’ (MTI via AP) (Szilard Koszticsak/AP)

The Hungarian leader’s willingness to meet with Ms Weidel was the latest outside endorsement for the AfD, which has been placed under observation by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency for suspected extremism – an accusation the AfD strongly rejects.

In December, tech billionaire Elon Musk drew strong criticism in Germany for endorsing the AfD.

In January, he amplified the party’s message on his X social media platform by hosting a livestream with Ms Weidel.

Mr Musk said he was “strongly recommending” that Germans vote for the AfD in upcoming elections.

Large numbers of demonstrators have taken to the streets in Germany in recent weeks to protest against the far-right and insist that Germany’s mainstream parties uphold their unwritten promise to never pass any rule or resolution in parliament that relies on the support of a far-right party.