German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Ukraine

It is Mr Scholz’s first visit to Ukraine in two and a half years (AP)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting Ukraine for the first time in more than two years.

His arrival comes just weeks after he was criticised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for having a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Their call came at a time of widespread speculation about what the new administration of US President-elect Donald Trump will mean for Ukraine.

Mr Scholz said that, in his meeting with Mr Zelensky, he will announce further military supplies this month totalling 650 million euro (£539 million).

“Ukraine can rely on Germany – we say what we do and we do what we say,” he said.