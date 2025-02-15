German chancellor hits back at US accusations at security conference

German chancellor Olaf Scholz has defended his stance against the far-right, and said his country will not accept people who “intervene in our democracy”.

His remarks come a day after US vice president JD Vance scolded European leaders over their approach to democracy.

The German leader spoke with just eight days before crucial elections in Germany, with polls showing the far-right Alternative for Germany party currently in second.

Mr Vance said on Friday at the Munich Security Conference that he fears free speech is “in retreat” across the continent.

United States vice-president JD Vance (Matthias Schrader/AP) (Matthias Schrader/AP)

“Germany is a very strong democracy, and as a strong democracy, we are absolutely clear that the extreme right should be out of political control and out of political decision making processes, and that there will be no cooperation with them,” Mr Scholz said.

“We really reject any idea of cooperation between parties, other parties and this extreme right parties.”

A day earlier, Mr Vance said that many Americans saw in Europe “entrenched interests hiding behind ugly Soviet-era words like misinformation and disinformation, who simply don’t like the idea that somebody with an alternative viewpoint might express a different opinion or, God forbid, vote a different way, or even worse, win an election”.

Mr Scholz, shooting back, said “free speech in Europe means that you are not attacking others in ways that are against legislation and laws we have in our country”.

He was alluding to rules in Germany that restrict hate speech.

The comments came as European leaders have been trying to make sense of a tough new line from Washington on issues including democracy and Ukraine’s future, as the Trump administration continues to upend trans-Atlantic conventions that have been in place since after the Second World War.

Volodymyr Zelensky and JD Vance during a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (Matthias Schrader/AP) (Matthias Schrader/AP)

US president Donald Trump held a phone call with Russian president Vladimir Putin this week in which he said the two leaders would likely meet soon to negotiate a peace deal over Ukraine.

Mr Trump later assured Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he, too, would have a seat at the table. The war was sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

Already on Friday, the Ukrainian leader said that his country wants security guarantees before any talks with Russia.

Shortly before meeting with Mr Vance in Munich, Mr Zelensky said he will only agree to meet in-person with Mr Putin after a common plan is negotiated with Mr Trump.

After a 40-minute meeting with Mr Zelensky, Mr Vance said the Trump administration wants the war to end.

Beforehand, Mr Vance lectured European officials on free speech and illegal migration on the continent, warning that they risk losing public support if they do not quickly change course.

“The threat that I worry the most about vis-a-vis Europe is not Russia. It’s not China. It’s not any other external actor,” Mr Vance said in a speech that drew a tepid response.

“What I worry about is the threat from within — the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America.”

On the sidelines of the event, Mr Vance met with Alice Weidel, co-leader of the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party, nine days before a German election.

Mainstream German parties say they will not work with the party — in a long-standing stance to shun the extreme right in a country scarred by Nazism.

Mr Vance later headed back to Washington.

Among other speakers set to take the dais in Munich were Nato chief Mark Rutte and foreign ministers from countries including Canada, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia and from Syria’s new government.