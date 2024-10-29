Floods in Spain sweep away cars, disrupt trains and leave several people missing

Cars are swept away by the water after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga (Gregorio Marrero/AP)

Several people have been reported missing by Spanish authorities after flash floods swept cars through village streets and disrupted rail services in large areas of eastern and southern Spain.

Rushing mud-coloured waters caused havoc in a huge arc of the European country, running from the provinces of Malaga in the south to Valencia in the east.

Images shot by people with smartphones reproduced on Spain’s national broadcaster RTVE showed frighteningly swift waters carrying away cars and rising several feet into the lower level of homes.

Emergency teams in a Guardia Civil helicopter rescue a person who was stranded in the town of Alora, Malaga (Gregorio Marrero/AP) (Gregorio Marrero/AP)

A high-speed train with nearly 300 people on board derailed near Malaga, although rail authorities said no-one was hurt.

The high-speed train service between Valencia city and Madrid was interrupted as were several commuter lines.

The national government office for the Castilla La Mancha region told radio channel Cadena Ser that six people in the region were missing.

Spanish news agency EFE said that one truck driver was missing in L’Alcudia, a town in Valencia.

Also in Valencia, the mayor of Utiel, Ricardo Gabaldon, told RTVE that several people were trapped in their homes.

Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from homes and cars.

A view of the rising river in Alora, Malaga (Gregorio Marrero/AP) (Gregorio Marrero/AP)

An emergency rescue brigade of Spain’s army deployed to help rescue efforts.

Storms were forecast to continue until Thursday, according to Spain’s national weather service.

Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years.

The country has recovered somewhat from a severe drought this year thanks to rainfall.

Scientists say that increased episodes of extreme weather are probably linked to climate change.