Ex-doctor accused over Rwandan genocide is sentenced to 27 years in jail

Eugene Rwamucyo has been sentenced to 27 years in jail for his part in the Rwandan genocide (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

A Paris court on Wednesday sentenced a Rwandan former doctor to 27 years in prison for his role in the 1994 genocide in his home country.

Eugene Rwamucyo, 65, was found guilty of complicity in genocide, complicity in crimes against humanity and conspiracy to prepare the ground for those crimes.

He was acquitted of the charges of genocide and crimes against humanity.

Rwamucyo has denied any wrongdoing all through the four-week trial.

Family photographs of some of those who died hang in a display in the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in Kigali, Rwanda (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) (Ben Curtis/AP)

Three decades after the genocide, several witnesses travelled to Paris for the trial and gave graphic descriptions of the killings in the Butare region where Rwamucyo was at the time.

This is the seventh trial related to the genocide in April 1994 that has come to court in Paris in the past decade.

The massacres saw more than 800,000 of Rwanda’s minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them killed by gangs of Hutu extremists, backed by the army and police.

Angelique Uwamahoro, who was 13 at the time, said she came to court to “seek justice for my people, who died for who they were”.

She said she saw Rwamucyo, who was her mother’s doctor, at the scene of a massacre in a convent where she and her family had found refuge. The dead included some of her family members.

After she managed to escape, Ms Uwamahoro said she saw Rwamucyo again at a road block in the town of Butare and heard him encouraging militiamen to kill Tutsi people.

“He wanted to incite them to kill us so we don’t get out alive,” she said.

Other witnesses described mass graves and people burying bodies, including groups of prisoners who had been asked to do the job. Some said wounded people were buried alive.

Rwamucyo was accused of spreading anti-Tutsi propaganda and supervising operations to bury victims in mass graves, according to the prosecution.

The former doctor said his role in the mass burials was motivated only by “hygiene-related” considerations and denied survivors were buried alive.

Rwamucyo was arrested in a suburb north of Paris in 2010. He was working as a doctor in a hospital in northern France at the time.

French police officers arrested him as he was attending the funeral of Jean Bosco Baravagwiza, considered one of the masterminds of the genocide.

Baravagwiza had been convicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in 2003.

In December last year, another doctor, Sosthene Munyemana, was found guilty of genocide, crimes against humanity and helping prepare a genocide and sentenced to 24 years in prison. He has appealed.