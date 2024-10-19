Drone launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house

Israeli security officers near where the government says a drone was launched toward Benjamin Netanyahu’s house in Caesarea (Ariel Schalit/AP)

A drone has been launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house but no casualties have been reported, according to the government.

Sirens wailed on Saturday morning in Israel, warning of incoming fire from Lebanon, with a drone launched towards Mr Netanyahu’s house in Caesarea, officials said.

Neither he nor his wife were home and there were no casualties, his spokesperson said.

Israel’s military said 55 projectiles were fired in two separate barrages at northern Israel from Lebanon on Saturday morning. Some were intercepted, the army said, and there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Israel also said on Saturday that it had killed Hezbollah’s deputy commander in the southern town of Bint Jbeil. The army said Nasser Rashid supervised attacks against Israel.

In Lebanon, the health ministry said an Israeli air strike on Saturday hit a vehicle on a main highway north of Beirut, killing two people. It was unclear who was in the car.

Israel’s war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah group — a Hamas ally backed by Iran — has intensified in recent weeks.

Hezbollah said on Friday that it planned to launch a new phase of fighting by sending more guided missiles and exploding drones into Israel.

The militant group’s long-time leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli air strike in late September and Israel sent ground troops into Lebanon earlier this month.

A standoff is also ensuing between Israel and Hamas, which it is fighting in Gaza, with both signalling resistance to ending the war after the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar this week.

On Friday, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Mr Sinwar’s death was a painful loss but vowed that Hamas would continue its fight against Israel after the killing of the mastermind of last year’s deadly October 7 attack.

He noted that Hamas carried on despite the killings of other Palestinian militant leaders before him, adding: “Hamas is alive and will stay alive.”

Last month, Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a ballistic missile towards Ben Gurion Airport when Mr Netanyahu’s plane was landing. The missile was intercepted.