Democrat becomes first openly transgender person to serve in Congress

Sarah McBride has become the first openly transgender person elected to Congress (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Democrat Sarah McBride has been elected to the US House of Representatives and will become the first openly transgender person to serve in Congress.

Ms McBride easily defeated Republican John Whalen III in the race for Delaware’s lone House seat. Mr Whalen is a retired construction company owner who ran a shoestring campaign in his first bid for public office.

Ms McBride, meanwhile, has established a national profile as an LGBTQ activist and raised more than 3 million dollars in campaign contributions from around the country. She achieved national recognition at the 2016 Democratic National Convention as the first openly transgender person to address a major party convention in the United States.

Thank you, Delaware! Because of your votes and your values, I am proud to be your next member of Congress. Delaware has sent the message loud and clear that we must be a country that protects reproductive freedom, that guarantees paid leave and affordable child care for all our… pic.twitter.com/QgwRkpUlbD — Sen. Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 6, 2024

“Tonight is a testament to Delawareans that we have shown time and time again that in this state of neighbours, we judge candidates based on their ideas and not their identities,” Ms McBride said.

“I didn’t run to make history. I ran to make a difference for my state and this country,” she added. “I think this is a powerful message that Delawareans are fair-minded and that our democracy is big enough for all of us.”

After scoring an easy Democrat primary win in September, Ms McBride said she was not running for Congress to make history, but instead “to make historic progress for Delawareans”.

As a local politician in Delaware, Ms McBride has earned a reputation for working on health care issues, including successfully sponsoring legislation to create a state-wide paid family and medical leave insurance programme.

Ms McBride also sponsored a bill which imposed a 3.58% tax on net revenue of Delaware’s hospitals as a way to leverage additional federal Medicaid funds. All those measures were enacted into law.

Democrats have held Delaware’s US House seat since 2010. The seat was left open last year after representative Lisa Blunt Rochester opted to run for the US Senate spot being vacated by fellow Democrat Tom Carper.