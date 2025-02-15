Deadly stampede at New Delhi station

A stampede has killed an unspecified number of people at a major railway station in India’s capital, the country’s defence minister has said.

Rajnath Singh said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he was “extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede” at New Delhi railway station.

Mr Singh did not specify how many people were killed and injured in the stampede on Saturday, but news agency Press Trust of India said that at least 15 people were injured.

An unspecified number of people were killed (AP) (AP)

The stampede happened while thousands were gathered at the station and waiting to board a train to the site of the Maha Kumbh Hindu festival in northern India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was “distressed by the stampede”.

“My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede,” he said on X.

At least 30 people were killed in a stampede at the six-week festival last month after tens of millions of Hindus gathered to take a dip in sacred river waters.