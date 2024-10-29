Child killed and three others injured after car crashes into Australian school

A child has died and three others have been injured after a car crashed into a primary school in Australia, police said.
The car had been driving along Burgess Road in Hawthorn East when it crashed through the school fence at about 2.30pm local time, a Victoria police statement confirmed.
The car veered off the road, hit the fence and hit a group of children sitting on a bench at Auburn South Primary School, located about four miles east of the Victorian capital of Melbourne city.
The driver, a 40-year-old Hawthorn East woman, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.
The driver, a 40-year-old Hawthorn East woman, was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody.
Two girls and a boy were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.https://t.co/JuSE01Itw9 pic.twitter.com/WV7vscgGhp
— Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) October 29, 2024
Her passenger, a primary school-aged child, was not injured.
One 11-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with critical injuries but has since died.
Two 11-year-olds, one girl and one boy, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. A 10-year-old boy was also rushed to hospital in a serious condition.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated by major collision investigation unit detectives.
The injured children had been sitting on a park bench, an unnamed Education Department official told national broadcaster ABC.
An Education Department spokesperson declined to comment to The Associated Press.