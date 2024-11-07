Biden to deliver remarks in first appearance on camera since Trump election win

President Joe Biden speaks to union labourers about his administration’s support for unions in Philadelphia (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks in what will be his first appearance on camera in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Kamala Harris in the US election.

Mr Biden is expected to deliver the rose garden address at 11am ET on Thursday.

The president stayed out of sight for a second day on Wednesday, making congratulatory calls to Democratic legislators who won down-ballot races and to Mr Trump.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event

He issued a statement shortly after Ms Harris delivered her concession speech on Wednesday, praising her for running an “historic campaign” under “extraordinary circumstances”.

Mr Biden also invited Mr Trump for a White House meeting, and the president-elect accepted.

Mr Trump spent his first day as president-elect receiving congratulatory phone calls from his defeated opponent, world leaders and Mr Biden as he began the process of turning his election victory into a government.

His impending return to the White House means he will want to stand up an entirely new administration from the one that served under Mr Biden.

His team is also pledging that the second will look much like the first one Mr Trump established after his 2016 victory.

The president-elect now has a 75-day transition period to build out his team before Inauguration Day arrives on January 20.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election

One top item on the to-do list is filling around 4,000 government positions with political appointees – people who are specifically tapped for their jobs by Trump’s team.

That includes everyone from the secretary of state and other heads of Cabinet departments to those selected to serve part-time on boards and commissions.

Around 1,200 of those presidential appointments require Senate confirmation, which should be easier with the Senate now shifting to Republican control.

Mr Biden, 81, ended his re-election campaign in July, weeks after an abysmal debate performance sent his party into a spiral and raised questions about whether he still had the mental acuity and stamina to serve as a credible nominee.