President Joe Biden will host the man who will take his place next week (AP)

US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday in the Oval Office, the White House has said.

Such a postelection meeting is traditional between the outgoing president and the incoming president.

https://x.com/POTUS/status/1855286806666719666

However, Mr Trump, a Republican, did not host Mr Biden, a Democrat, for such a meeting after Mr Trump lost the election in 2020.