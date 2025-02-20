Australia and New Zealand monitoring Chinese warships

In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, the People’s Liberation Army-Navy Jiangkai-class frigate Hengyang travels in the Torres Strait off Australia’s coast (Australian Defence Force/AP)

The Australian and New Zealand militaries were monitoring three Chinese warships moving unusually far south along Australia’s east coast on an unknown mission, officials said on Thursday.

The Australian government revealed a week ago the warships had travelled through the Coral Sea and were approaching north east Australia.

Defence minister Richard Marles said on Thursday the naval frigate Hengyang, cruiser Zunyi and replenishment vessel Weishanhu were “off the east coast of Australia”.

Defence officials did not respond to a request for comment on a Financial Times report that the task group from China’s military, the People’s Liberation Army, was 150 nautical miles east of Sydney.

“There is no doubt that this is, not unprecedented, but an unusual event,” Marles told Sky News.

Mr Marles said Australian navy ships and air force planes were monitoring the Chinese ships’ movements through international waters that are in Australia’s exclusive economic zone, the area beyond its territorial waters where a nation has exclusive economic rights.

“They’re entitled to be where they are. Australia is also entitled to be prudent and we are monitoring very closely what the activities of the task group are,” he told reporters.

“What we will do whenever this mission is over on the part of the Chinese task group is engage in a full assessment of what the Chinese were seeking to achieve in respect of this mission.”

In Beijing, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun was asked at a media briefing on Wednesday about the Chinese warships’ location and replied he was not aware of the situation.

The Chinese Embassy in Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Mr Marles said Australia had engaged with its nearest neighbour Papua New Guinea over its response because the Chinese had travelled around the South Pacific island nation’s coast on their way to Australia’s exclusive economic zone.

Australia was also “working very closely” with New Zealand, he said.

New Zealand’s military was also monitoring the Chinese ships “in co-ordination with Australia,” New Zealand defence minister Judith Collins said in a statement.

“We have not been informed by the Chinese government why this task group has been deployed into our region, and we have not been informed what its future plans are,” she added. “We will continue to monitor these vessels.”

She did not specify how the New Zealand military would monitor the Chinese shipping.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told a news conference he was not worried by reports of Chinese warships off Sydney.

“The Chinese naval ships are complying with international law, but as we do, we are monitoring the situation and observing what is going on, as you would expect,” he said.

Three Chinese warships visited Sydney Harbour in 2019, but their voyage had been approved by the Australian government.