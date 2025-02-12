Skip to main content
Menu
Notices
Opens in new window
Place a Notice
Opens in new window
Today’s Paper
Opens in new window
Subscriptions
Podcasts
Jobs
Opens in new window
Sign Up
Log In
Sign Up
Log In
Home
News
Northern Ireland
Ireland
UK
World
Politics
Opinion
GAA
Football
Hurling & Camogie
GAA Fixtures & Results
Business
Sport
Soccer
Rugby
Golf
Motorsport
Boxing
Life
Personal Finance
Holidays & Travel
Property
Food & Drink
Cars
Health
Irish Language
Entertainment
Puzzles
World
Advocate for return of Elgin Marbles named new Greek President
Constantine Tassoulas helped reinvigorate the campaign for the return of the Parthenon sculptures from the British Museum.
Expand
Constantine Tassoulas will become Greece’s new President (AP)
(Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
By
AP Reporters
February 12, 2025 at 10:50am GMT
Advocate for return of Elgin Marbles named new Greek President
Record increase for treasure finds in England, Wales and Northern Ireland
Arrest after contractor allegedly ‘shut down’ British Museum IT systems
Deal on Elgin Marbles ‘still some distance’ away, says George Osborne
Starmer would not stand in the way of an Elgin Marbles deal, No 10 signals
Future of Elgin Marbles a matter for British Museum, says No 10