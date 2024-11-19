45 pro-democracy activists jailed in Hong Kong’s biggest national security case

Observers said the trial illustrated how authorities suppressed dissent following huge anti-government protests in 2019 (Kin Cheung/AP)

Forty-five ex-politicians and activists have been sentenced to four to 10 years in prison in Hong Kong’s biggest national security case under a Beijing-imposed law that crushed a once-thriving pro-democracy movement.

They were prosecuted under the 2020 national security law for their roles in an unofficial primary election.

Prosecutors said their aim was to paralyse Hong Kong’s government and force the city’s leader to resign by aiming to win a legislative majority and using it to block government budgets indiscriminately.

A Correctional Services Department vehicle arrived at the court in Hong Kong on Tuesday (Chan Long Hei/AP) (Chan Long Hei/AP)

The unofficial primary held in July 2020 drew 610,000 voters, and its winners had been expected to advance to the official election.

But authorities cancelled the official legislative election, citing public health risks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Legal scholar Benny Tai, whom the judges called the mastermind, received the longest sentence of 10 years. The judges said the sentences had been reduced for defendants who said they were unaware the plan was unlawful.

But the court said the penalties were not reduced for Tai and former politician Alvin Yeung because they were lawyers who were “absolutely adamant in pushing for the implementation of the scheme”.

Police officers stood guard outside the Hong Kong court (Chan Long Hei/AP) (Chan Long Hei/AP)

In the judgment posted online, the judges wrote that Tai essentially “advocated for a revolution” by publishing a series of articles over a period of months that traced his thinking, even though in a letter seeking a shorter sentence Tai said the steps were “never intended to be used as blueprint for any political action”.

Two of the 47 original defendants were acquitted earlier this year. The rest either pleaded guilty or were found guilty of conspiracy to commit subversion.

The judges said in their verdict that the activists’ plans to effect change through the unofficial primary would have undermined the government’s authority and created a constitutional crisis.

The judges rejected the reasoning from some defendants that the scheme would never have materialised, stating that “all the participants had put in every endeavour to make it a success”.

More than 200 people queued in rain and winds on Tuesday for a seat in the hearing (Chan Long Hei/AP) (Chan Long Hei/AP)

The judges highlighted that a great deal of time, resources and money were devoted to the organisation of the primary election.

“When the primary election took place on July 10 and 11, no-one had remotely mentioned the fact that primary election was no more than an academic exercise and that the scheme was absolutely unattainable,” the judgment read.

“In order to succeed, the organisers and participants might have hurdles to overcome, that however was expected in every subversion case where efforts were made to overthrow or paralyse a government.”

Some of the defendants waved at their relatives in the courtroom after they were sentenced.

People waited outside the court ahead of the sentencing (Chan Long Hei/AP) (Chan Long Hei/AP)

Gwyneth Ho, a journalist-turned-activist who was jailed for seven years, wrote on her Facebook page: “Our true crime for Beijing is that we were not content with playing along in manipulated elections.”

“We dared to confront the regime with the question: Will democracy ever be possible within such a structure? The answer was a complete crackdown on all fronts of society,” she wrote.

Observers said the trial illustrated how authorities suppressed dissent following huge anti-government protests in 2019, alongside media crackdowns and reduced public choice in elections.

The drastic changes reflected how Beijing’s promise to retain the former British colony’s civil liberties for 50 years when it returned to China in 1997 was increasingly threadbare, they said.

Representatives from different consulates waited in line outside the court (Chan Long Hei/AP) (Chan Long Hei/AP)

Beijing and Hong Kong governments insisted the national security law was necessary for the city’s stability.

The sentencing drew criticism from foreign governments and human rights organisations.

Hong Kong’s last British governor Chris Patten said in a statement that the sentencing was “not only an affront to the people of Hong Kong, but those who value rights and freedoms around the world”.

He condemned the “sham” sentences, calling on the British government not to allow the results of the case to go unnoticed. He said the activists were an integral part of the city’s pro-democracy movement.

People gathered outside the court following the sentencing (Chan Long Hei/AP) (Chan Long Hei/AP)

Meanwhile, the US Consulate in Hong Kong said America strongly condemned the sentences.

“The defendants were aggressively prosecuted and jailed for peacefully participating in normal political activity protected under Hong Kong’s Basic Law,” the statement said, referring to the city’s mini-constitution.

Hong Kong secretary for security Chris Tang said in a news briefing that the sentences showed those committing national security crimes must be severely punished.