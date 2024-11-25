17 missing after tourist vessel sinks in Red Sea, Egyptian officials say

The incident took place off Marsa Alam

At least 17 people are missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea following warnings about rough weather, Egyptian officials said.

The governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafy, said rescuers saved 28 people from the vessel south of the coastal town of Marsa Alam, and some were airlifted to receive medical treatment.

Mr Hanafy said 31 tourists of various nationalities were on board along with 14 crew.

The governorate received a report shortly before dawn on Monday of a distress call made from the yacht, which had left Marsa Alam for a five-day journey.

It was not immediately clear what caused the wooden-hulled motor yacht to sink. On Saturday, the Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned about turbulence and high waves on the Red Sea and advised against maritime activity on Sunday and Monday.

The firm that operates the yacht, Dive Pro Liveaboard in Hurghada, Egypt, said it has no information on the matter.

The Egyptian military is coordinating rescue operations with the governorate.

Many tourist companies have stopped or limited travelling on the Red Sea due to the dangers from conflicts in the region.