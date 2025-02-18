Zoe Ball to return to BBC Radio 2 with weekend show

Zoe Ball is to return to BBC Radio 2 with a weekend show

Ball left her Radio 2 breakfast show at the end of last year, with Scott Mills taking over in January.

On Tuesday, the BBC said from May the 54-year-old radio DJ and presenter will host a new weekly show, from 1pm to 3pm on Saturdays.

Zoe Ball with Scott Mills, who took over from her on the Radio 2 breakfast show (James Manning/PA)

Ball will also host two specials, including a BBC TV show celebrating Elaine Paige’s 60-year career in showbusiness with a concert.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “Zoe is one of the UK’s most loved presenters, so I’m thrilled to announce that she has a new home on Radio 2 on Saturday lunchtimes, plus she’ll be hosting various specials for us throughout the year.”