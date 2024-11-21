Zelensky demands response from allies as Putin threatens West with new missile

The world must respond to Russia’s use of a new ballistic missile, Volodymyr Zelensky said as Vladimir Putin threatened to strike the UK with his hypersonic weapon.

The Ukrainian president said the use of a ballistic missile to hit Dnipro was a “clear and severe escalation in the scale and brutality of this war” and he warned that Russian president Mr Putin would attack or destabilise other countries unless stopped.

Mr Putin said the use of the new weapon was in response to the UK and US allowing missiles they have supplied to Ukraine to be used to strike targets in Russia.

“In response to the use of American and British long-range weapons on November 21 of this year, the Russian armed forces launched a combined strike on one of the facilities of the Ukrainian defence industry,” Mr Putin said in a televised address.

“One of the newest Russian medium-range missile systems was tested in combat conditions, in this case, with a ballistic missile in a non-nuclear hypersonic warhead.”

He added: “We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities.”

But Mr Zelensky urged world leaders – his “dear partners” – not to be cowed by Mr Putin’s actions otherwise there will be “endless Russian strikes” and “not just against Ukraine”.

Today, Putin admitted to taking a second step this year toward escalating and expanding this war. A new ballistic missile was used. Putin struck our city of Dnipro, one of Ukraine’s largest cities. This is a clear and severe escalation in the scale and brutality of this war—a… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 21, 2024

“A lack of tough reactions to Russia’s actions sends a message that such behavior is acceptable,” the Ukrainian president said on X, formerly Twitter.

“This is what Putin is doing. Putin must feel the cost of his deranged ambitions.

“Response is needed. Pressure is needed. Russia must be forced into real peace, which can only be achieved through strength.

“Otherwise, there will be endless Russian strikes, threats, and destabilisation-not just against Ukraine.”

The UK is believed to have allowed its Storm Shadow missiles to be used by Ukrainian forces within the Kursk region of Russia, while the US has given permission for its ATACMS weapons to be fired at targets in Mr Putin’s country.

Mr Putin confirmed Russia has tested the new intermediate-range weapon in an attack on Dnipro in response.

The US said the weapon was a new, experimental intermediate-range missile based on Russia’s existing RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile.

In Westminster, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “My understanding is that it is the first time that Russia has used a ballistic missile in Ukraine with a range of several thousand kilometres.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said it was “yet another example of Putin’s recklessness”.

He said: “Since the illegal invasion of Ukraine began, Russia has consistently and irresponsibly escalated the conflict while Ukraine continues to fight in self-defence for a democratic future.”

The missile’s range far outstrips that of newly authorised US and British-supplied weapons, which can hit targets around 250-300km away.

The distance from Moscow to London is around 2,500km, suggesting the range of the new missile could threaten the UK.

Mr Healey said the UK knew Russia had been “preparing for months” to fire a new ballistic missile.

Downing Street and the Ministry of Defence have repeatedly declined to comment publicly on Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadow.

“It risks both operational security and in the end the only one that benefits from such a public debate is President Putin,” Mr Healey told MPs.

I had a meeting with the UK delegation led by Chief of the Defence Staff @AdmTonyRadakin_. We discussed defense cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, focusing on developing and enhancing the technological capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Particular… pic.twitter.com/EcjqfTuR49 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 21, 2024

The head of the UK’s armed forces, Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, met Mr Zelensky in Kyiv to discuss the war on Thursday.

Mr Zelensky said: “We discussed defence co-operation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, focusing on developing and enhancing the technological capabilities of the armed forces of Ukraine.

“Particular attention was given to Ukraine’s current military needs and the continued support from our partners.”