Zelensky calls for ‘army of Europe’ because US might refuse to defend continent

Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the creation of an “army of Europe”, suggesting the continent could not rely on Donald Trump’s United States for its defence.

The president of Ukraine warned “America might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it” because “the old days are over”.

His comments came as Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged European nations to do more to support Ukraine, saying the financial cost of failure would be “considerably more” than extra spending to support Kyiv.

And Nato’s secretary general Mark Rutte said European nations “have to spend more” on their own defence.

During a Munich Security Conference dominated by questions over how Europe responds to the new Trump administration, Mr Zelensky suggested the continent would need to provide the bulk of any force to secure peace in Ukraine if a deal is done to end the war, because US support could not be guaranteed.

Mr Zelensky said: “As we fight this war and lay the groundwork for peace and security, we must build the armed forces of Europe so that Europe’s future depends only on Europeans, and decisions about Europe are made in Europe.”

He told the gathering in Germany: “Does America need Europe as a market? Yes. But as an ally? I don’t know.

“For the answer to be yes. Europe needs a single voice, not a dozen different ones.”

He said that “we can’t rule out the possibility that America might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it”.

He said “many leaders” had previously said that Europe “needs its own military, an army of Europe”.

“I really believe that time has come, the armed forces of Europe must be created,” he added.

US President Mr Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke this week about plans to bring the invasion of Ukraine to an end.

Mr Zelensky said: “A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at the table. That says a lot.

“The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had.”

Washington has suggested Nato membership for Ukraine could be off the table and Mr Zelensky will have to cede territory to Russia, but he said: “Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement.”

Mr Zelensky said “right now the most influential member of Nato seems to be Putin because his whims have the power to block Nato decisions” – the alliance had previously said Ukraine was on an irreversible path to membership.

Mr Zelensky also warned that Russia was sending troops to Belarus, possibly presenting a threat to the Nato countries bordering it.

Mr Lammy told the conference the economic cost of failure in Ukraine would be “considerably more” than the price of supporting Mr Zelensky.

“There is a question for Europe. If we look at GDP (gross domestic product) combined, it’s about 0.01% that we are spending on that fight for Ukraine. We know this is the front line, not just for Ukraine, but for Europe.

“We know too that even when we get to a negotiated peace, Putin will not go away. So this is an existential question for Europe.”

Appearing alongside counterparts from France, Germany and Poland, Mr Lammy said: “All of us as foreign ministers have, how can I put it, detailed conversations with our Treasury departments, and one of the messages that we’re deadly serious about is, if Ukraine were to fail, the costs would be considerably more.”

He suggested that Mr Zelensky should seek closer trade ties with the US to bolster support.

“I would encourage Donald Trump and the Ukrainians to look very carefully at a deepening partnership over the next generations,” Mr Lammy said.

“Why? Because the best deal and the best security guarantee is binding US industry, business, defence capability into their future.

“That is what will make Putin sit up and pay attention, and that is what’s attractive to a US president who knows how to get a good deal.”

The Trump administration is discussing a deal with Kyiv over access to rare earth minerals in exchange for continued military support.

Mr Lammy met his US counterpart in Munich for talks on issues including Ukraine, trade and China.

Mr Rutte said European leaders should come up with proposals to support Ukraine rather than complain about Mr Trump’s actions.

He told the Munich conference: “There is an absolute commitment of the US, including this administration, to Nato, but also an expectation that on the European side, we have to step up, we have to spend more.

“And they are right. We are not spending enough, so we have to do that.”

Mr Rutte added: “To my European friends, I would say, get into the debate, not by complaining that you might, yes or no, be at the table, but by coming up with concrete proposals.”

Former Nato secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen has suggested up to 100,000 troops could be needed as part of a peacekeeping force in Ukraine, including British soldiers.

But former head of the British Army General Lord Dannatt told the BBC that without extra defence spending the military may be unable to fill that role.

“Our military is so run down at the present moment, numerically and as far as capability and equipment is concerned, it would potentially be quite embarrassing,” he said.