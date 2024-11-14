Zayn Malik reschedules Edinburgh shows ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

The former One Direction member said all tickets for the original O2 Academy Edinburgh dates would be honoured on the rescheduled dates

Zayn Malik has rescheduled two of his Edinburgh shows “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

The former One Direction member, 31, previously postponed his US leg of his Stairway To The Sky tour over the “heartbreaking loss” of band member Liam Payne in Argentina last month.

On Thursday, Malik shared an Instagram story saying: “Due to unforeseen circumstances (the) Zayn Stairway To The Sky Edinburgh show original scheduled for November 20 has been rescheduled for December 8.”

A further date on November 21 at the same O2 Academy Edinburgh venue has been moved to December 9, the post said.

Zayn Malik, centre, left One Direction in 2015 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“All tickets for the original show dates will be honoured on the rescheduled dates,” it added.

Malik left One Direction in 2015 before the group went on indefinite hiatus in 2016 and, following the loss of Payne, wrote on Instagram that he “never got to thank” the singer for supporting him through some of the “most difficult” times in his life.

He also said: “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever.

“There is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

Payne died aged 31 on October 16 of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage” after falling from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

An investigation has been launched into his death by prosecutors, and three people have been charged in connection with the incident.

Prosecutors said that one person who had been accompanying Payne is accused of “abandonment of a person followed by death”, and the other two people are an employee at the hotel he was staying at, and a third person, who have been charged with supplying drugs.

Fans from across the globe have continued to hold vigils in memory of Payne.

Malik is set to perform in the UK in London, Wolverhampton, Leeds, Newcastle and Manchester throughout the final two months of this year.

He will kick off the dates at the O2 Academy Leeds on November 23.