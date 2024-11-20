Young drivers warned a ‘little’ drink can ‘risk a lot’

Young drivers are being urged to stick to zero-alcohol drinks before getting behind the wheel over the festive period.

The Government’s new Think! campaign involves 0% branding on drip mats and staff T-shirts at pubs and bars, to remind customers to order alcohol-free options if they plan to drive home.

It also features an animation showing a driver and their licence disappearing into the bottom of a beer glass, with the message “Drink a little, risk a lot”.

The campaign targets 17-24 year-old men, which is an overrepresented group in deaths and serious injuries in drink-drive crashes.

Department for Transport (DfT) figures show 79% of drivers involved in drink-drive collisions in 2022 were male.

Sales of alcohol-free beer has surged in recent years, which has been attributed to an increased demand and the development of products that taste more authentic.

The campaign has been produced in collaboration with alcohol brands such as Heineken and Fuller’s.

Lilian Greenwood, minister for the future of roads, which includes road safety, said: “Drink-driving ruins lives, but even one or two drinks could cause a young person to lose their licence – restricting their freedom to work or meet up with friends.

“This is a welcome campaign from Think!, using everyday names to remind drivers of 0.0% options before they buy a pint.”

Chief Constable Jo Shiner, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for roads policing, said: “Drink and drug-driving have consequences. You could lose your licence, but most starkly, you could cause the loss of your own or someone else’s life and that is absolutely not worth the risk.”

Lucy Straker, campaigns manager at road safety charity Brake, said: “Drivers who drink-drive are not able to assess their own impairment because alcohol creates a false sense of confidence.

“This means that drivers are more inclined to take risks and believe they are in control when they are not.

“Dangerous and irresponsible road use can have devastating consequences.”

RAC road safety spokesman Rod Dennis said: “We know how much young drivers value the enormous freedom that comes from having access to a car, and in many cases depend on it if they live outside a major city.

“Having the freedom to get behind the wheel taken away is probably unthinkable to most people, but could well become a reality for anyone who decides to drive after having a drink.”

Motorists face a minimum disqualification period of 12 months if they are convicted of drink-driving.

DfT figures show an estimated 300 people were killed in crashes on Britain’s roads involving at least one driver over the legal alcohol limit in 2022.

That was up from 260 the previous year and was the highest total since 2009 when 380 deaths were recorded.

The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

Nowhere else in Europe has a limit above 50mg/100ml.

The Scottish Government reduced its limit to that level in 2014.