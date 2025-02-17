Woman shot dead outside pub on Valentine’s Day named

A police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent

A woman who was shot dead outside a Kent pub on Valentine’s Day has been named by police.

Lisa Smith, 43, from Slough, was killed in Knockholt near The Three Horseshoes pub just after 7pm on Friday, Kent Police said.

Her suspected killer is believed to have fallen from the Queen Elizabeth II bridge, that links Dartford with Essex across the Thames, after the murder.

Police said a car and gun were found near the bridge, and that a man was seen on the wrong side of the barrier.

A forensic officer at the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Officers are now focusing on searches to recover him from the water.

It is not yet clear whether the gun was legally owned.

The landlady of The Three Horseshoes Michelle Thomas described customers “screaming, shouting and crying” as they realised what had happened.

She told Sky News that she was preparing for the Valentine’s dinner service when she heard two loud bangs that she initially thought were fireworks.

About 30 people were at the pub for dinner, while 20 more were in the bar as the incident unfolded just after 7pm, she said.

“People were only just starting to sit down, it was early on in the evening,” she told Sky.

She also described how an off-duty firearms officer intervened to get the situation under control.

She told the broadcaster the victim had been to the pub before but “wasn’t a regular”.

Police have said that the suspect was known to the victim.

There had been no prior contact between the police and the victim or suspect.