Woman pleads guilty to killing seven-year-old boy

A woman has admitted killing a seven-year-old boy in a “tragic case”, a court has heard.

Louis Linse died in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, on January 10 this year.

Papaipit Linse, 43, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at a hearing on Friday at Swansea Crown Court.

Linse, who spoke only to confirm her name and enter her pleas, appeared in the dock wearing a grey hoodie with short black hair.

The charge was accepted by Caroline Rees KC, who appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

Linse will be sentenced on December 13.

Ms Rees said the prosecution had reviewed the case in light of the pleas and a psychiatric report.

“(We) will accept the pleas to manslaughter which we understand is to diminished responsibility,” she said.

“No trial will be needed in this case.”

The court heard Linse is in custody at the Caswell Clinic, a medium secure mental health unit.

Addressing Linse, judge Paul Thomas KC said: It’s a sensitive as well as a tragic case.

“I will sentence you on December 13.”

Louis was pronounced dead at Withybush General Hospital after police were called to an address on Upper Market Street.

In January, coroner’s officer Pc Carrie Sheridan told Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court: “At 10.44am on Wednesday January 10, police received an emergency phone call reporting the suspected death of a child.

“He was taken to Withybush General Hospital. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene and medical staff at the hospital, he was pronounced deceased at 12pm on Wednesday January 10.”