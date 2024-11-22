Woman appears in court accused of murdering father-of-three in 2022

Kyle Pugh died in hospital in Telford in March 2022, the day after West Mercia Police were called to an address in Newport, Shropshire

A woman accused of murdering a father-of-three more than two years ago has appeared at crown court.

Amy Pugh, of Stafford Road in Wolverhampton, was charged on Thursday with the murder of Kyle Pugh, 29, who died in hospital the day after West Mercia Police were called to a property in Aston Drive in Newport, Shropshire, on March 22 2022.

Appearing at Birmingham Crown Court via videolink from Eastwood Park prison on Friday, the 34-year-old wiped away tears as she learned she was remanded into custody until her next appearance in January.

Pugh, who wore a sleeveless summer dress to the hearing, was not asked to enter any pleas during the brief hearing and was told she would need to appear at Stafford Crown Court on January 10 2025.

She asked: “Can I go now?” after being told by Judge Kristina Montgomery KC she would be remanded in custody unless a bail application was put forward and considered.

A provisional date for trial, which is expected to last two weeks, was set for March 24 next year.

Mr Pugh died at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford surrounded by his family on March 23 2022.

In a statement released through West Mercia Police after his death, his family said: “Kyle was a beloved son, father of three, brother, uncle and a friend to many. He was known for being a local MC, and despite being a Newport resident he was also a well-known Hollinswood lad.

“Kyle was a visionary in design and the CEO and founder of Design Dudes UK, but he could turn his hand to almost anything as he was a man of many talents.

“Our hearts are broken as Kyle was taken from us far too soon and he had so much more to give. He will be missed by so many.”