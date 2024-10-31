Woman admits ‘inappropriate relationship’ with Zara Aleena’s murderer in prison

A prison workshop instructor has pleaded guilty to having an “inappropriate relationship” with Zara Aleena’s murderer.

Hayley Jones, 33, admitted misconduct in a public office over an inappropriate relationship with Jordan McSweeney, 31, between March 6 2023 and April 7 2023 at HMP Belmarsh.

Jones, of Strood in Kent, entered her plea to the charge during a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday.

HMP Belmarsh in London (Anthony Devlin/PA)

McSweeney, charged with encouraging or assisting the commission of an indictable offence, did not appear in court, either in person or by video link, and no plea was entered for the charge he faces.

Officers at HMP Long Lartin told the court that he was “having difficulty with walking” and therefore could not make his way to the link room.

McSweeney is due to appear at the same court on November 19 for a further hearing, and a provisional trial date has been set for April 13 2026.

Jones was granted conditional bail and a pre-sentence report was ordered ahead of her sentencing on a date yet to be fixed.

McSweeney killed 35-year-old Ms Aleena as she walked home from a night out in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of June 26 2022.

He was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 38 years at the Old Bailey in December 2022 after admitting sexually assaulting and murdering her.

In November 2023, he won a Court of Appeal bid to reduce the minimum term of his life sentence to 33 years.