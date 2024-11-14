Woman, 60, released without charge by police probing three deaths at care home

Police at Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage where three people died and seven people were taken to hospital

A 60-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the deaths of three elderly people from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a Swanage care home has been released from the police investigation without charge.

Dorset Police said the investigation into the deaths of the two men, aged 74 and 91, and an 86-year-old woman was ongoing and the deaths were still being treated as “unexplained”.

Officers were called to the Gainsborough Care Home at 7.16am on October 23 following a report of the unexplained deaths of three residents.

Police at Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage where three people died in October (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The force has since said that carbon monoxide poisoning was being investigated as a possible cause.

A spokesman said: “An investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team and as part of initial inquiries into the deaths, a 60-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

“Following further investigative work, she has now been released from the investigation without charge.

“The deaths of the three residents – two men aged 74 and 91 and an 86-year-old woman – are still being treated as unexplained.”

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The deceased and their loved ones remain at the forefront of our minds throughout our investigation.

“Over recent weeks we have been continuing to gather as much information as we can, working with HM Coroner, to establish a cause of death.

“To enable us to take a full account and recover any available evidence, while providing legal protection to the person, we made an arrest as part of our inquiries.

“The arrest was also made to establish where there were any actions or omissions by that individual that were believed to be grossly negligent and we have now reached a position where we do not believe that to be the case.

“Our investigation is very much still ongoing and we are awaiting results from detailed forensic submissions and analysis to assist us in establishing the causes of the deaths, which may take several months.

“The families of the residents who sadly died are being kept informed with any updates in the investigation.”