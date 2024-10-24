Woman, 27, stabbed at railway station dies in hospital

A woman who died following a stabbing at a railway station has been named by British Transport Police as her grieving family paid tribute to her as selfless and funny.

Rhiannon Skye Whyte, 27, died in hospital on Wednesday with her family by her side, three days after being injured at Bescot Stadium station in Walsall, West Midlands.

Deng Cholmajek, 18, of Bescot Crescent, Walsall, was arrested and charged with attempted murder following the stabbing and detectives will make an application to amend the indictment to reflect the death of Ms Whyte.

In a statement issued through police, the victim’s family said: “The most loved daughter, compassionate sister, loving aunty, gracious granddaughter, beautiful niece, wonderful cousin and devoted friend.

“The most selfless person, you were brave, quirky, funny and always there for anyone who needed it. There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more.

“The weird thing about this devastating loss is that we now need to navigate life without you, but how? If your short life will teach anything, it’s to cherish each moment with those you love as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

“You are so strong, a fighter and no matter what happens, we as a family will always be united for you. We will love and miss you for now, for always and forever.”

Emergency services were called to the station at about 11.25pm on Sunday.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell said: “Our specialist officers are supporting Rhiannon’s family and friends.

“Please can we ask for their privacy to be respected. Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time”

“I would again like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else.”

Cholmajek has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 19.