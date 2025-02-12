Winter Warmers get-together to combat loneliness held at King’s Highgrove estate

Visitors enjoying knitting while attending a Winter Warmers event in the Orchard Room at Highgrove, near Tetbury in Gloucestershire

A Winter Warmers initiative to tackle loneliness has been hosted by the King’s charity at his Gloucestershire estate.

The event, held at Highgrove, near Tetbury, offers free hot drinks, soup and cake prepared by royal chefs, to help provide a warm and welcoming space to local residents including elderly and vulnerable people during the colder months.

Around 60 people including attendees from the Tetbury Friendship Cafe and nearby nursing home Upton Mill gathered on Wednesday for the first Winter Warmers of the season, run by The King’s Foundation and held in the estate’s Orchard Room.

Marlene Ash, Dianne King and May Keylock knitting while attending a Winter Warmers event in the Orchard Room (Ben Birchall/PA)

Marlene Ash, 85, Dianne King, 84, and May Keylock, 90, all from Tetbury, were among those who were pictured enjoying knitting during the session.

Last Friday, the same room was the scene of the King’s special black tie dinner celebrating Italian cuisine, where stars Dame Helen Mirren and David and Victoria Beckham mingled and enjoyed cocktails prepared with herbs from Charles’s beloved Highgrove Gardens.

The Winter Warmers initiative runs every winter between January and March and is in line with The King’s Foundation’s mission to build communities and help reduce the effects of social isolation.

Highgrove staff serve tea at a Winter Warmers event (Ben Birchall/PA)

Visitors are also able to take part in sociable activities such as crafts, board games and knitting.

Among those there was Eoin Down, who was celebrating his 83rd birthday.

Mr Down, originally from the Highlands in Scotland, had Happy Birthday sung to him and was presented with a handcrafted leather keyring from Highgrove.

Eoin Down, 83, receives a gift to celebrate his birthday on Wednesday while attending the Winter Warmers gathering (Ben Birchall/PA (Ben Birchall/PA)

Constantine Innemee, Highgrove director for The King’s Foundation, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting another season of Winter Warmers here in the Orchard Room at Highgrove Gardens.

“It’s always a pleasure to welcome our guests from the local community, where we serve a delicious lunch prepared by the royal chefs.

“At The King’s Foundation we aim to build sustainable communities and transform lives through education and health and wellbeing programmes, so it’s fantastic that the Winter Warmers initiative is becoming a staple in contributing to that mission.”