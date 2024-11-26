William tries flying drone during Army live firing exercise

The Prince of Wales has spoken about the “reality” of drone warfare as he tried flying an unmanned aerial vehicle during a training session with the Welsh Guards.
William became colonel of the regiment last year and joined soldiers from its 1st Battalion practising live firing on Salisbury Plain.
Drones have become a significant military weapon on the battlefield in the war in Ukraine, used extensively by both sides in the conflict.
The prince appeared to enjoy flying the aircraft and one of the regiment’s senior drone operators said afterwards that each one cost £7,000.
He said about the prince: “With the drones he was saying what’s happening is reality.”
The drone operator, who declined to give his name, added: “It’s a new bit of kit brought into a military context.
“Drones have been a thing for years but now we’re utilising them as an asset on the ground and it’s proven successful in current affairs that’s actually happening now.”
William wore camouflage gear and a beret for his visit to Salisbury Plain and the former Army officer also got to grips with a sniper’s rifle and fired a machine gun.