William to attend official reopening of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris

The Prince of Wales will travel to France on Saturday

The Prince of Wales could meet US President-elect Donald Trump in Paris when he joins world leaders attending the reopening of the Notre-Dame cathedral.

William will travel to France on Saturday at the request of the Government for the high-profile event celebrating the restoration of the world-famous landmark following a devastating fire in 2019.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “The Prince of Wales will travel to Paris tomorrow to attend the ceremony marking the reopening of the Notre-Dame cathedral.

The Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris was devastated by fire in 2019 (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP) (Sarah Meyssonnier/AP)

“His Royal Highness is travelling at the request of His Majesty’s Government on behalf of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Trump and dozens of heads of state and government have accepted invitations from French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the ceremony.

William’s last official visit to Paris was in 2017, when he travelled to the French capital with wife Kate for a two-day trip in the aftermath of the Brexit result.

Earlier this year, he joined other world leaders when he flew to Normandy for the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Second World War D-Day landings.

High points of the re-opening, taking place over the weekend, will be the ritualised opening of the cathedral’s massive doors, the reawakening of its thunderous organ and the celebration of the first Mass.

William and Kate last officially visited Paris in 2017 (Victoria Jones/PA)

For both France and the Catholic Church, the televised and tightly scripted ceremonies will be an opportunity to display can-do resilience and global influence.

The Catholic faithful are so eager to worship again inside Notre Dame that tickets for the first week of Masses were snapped up in 25 minutes, the cathedral’s rector said.

During part one of Notre Dame’s rebirth on Saturday evening, Archbishop Laurent Ulrich will lead more than 1,500 guests through a reopening service. Part two, on Sunday, is an inaugural Mass, with special rites to consecrate the main altar.