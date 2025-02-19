Where inflation accelerated in January – and where it eased

The jump last month in the overall rate of inflation was driven by changes in transport fares and price rises for many everyday items (Riddypix/Alamy)

The jump last month in the overall rate of inflation to 3% was driven by changes in plane and bus fares, along with price rises across a range of everyday items including coffee, chocolate and fruit juice.

The average cost of air travel fell by only 2.0% year-on-year, a much smaller drop than is typical for January, and followed a large fall of 26.0% in December.

Bus and coach fares leapt by 8.7% year-on-year, after rising by just 0.7% in December, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

(PA Graphics/Press Association Images)

Inflation accelerated for many household groceries, including coffee, which was up 11.6% in price in January compared with 0.2% in December; butter (up 18.3% in January, up 10.2% in December); chocolate (14.1% in January, 11.7% in December); fruit and vegetable juices (6.2% in January, 2.5% in December); and cheese (2.5% in January, 0.9% in December).

Some products swung from negative to positive inflation.

The average price of pizza and quiche fell 4.6% year-on-year in December, then rose 0.7% in January; frozen vegetables were down 0.2% in December but jumped 2.0% last month; and carpets and rugs saw a drop of 2.9% followed by a rise of 0.8%.

Other items experienced a slowing down in price cuts.

Fridges and freezers were down 4.1% year-on-year in December, but this slowed to a drop of just 0.6% in January.

Washing machines and dishwashers fell by only 0.4%, after a decrease of 2.8% in December.

Both petrol and diesel recorded a negative rate of inflation last month, but by a smaller margin than in December, reflecting a rise in the cost of filling up at the pumps.

The average price of petrol in January was down 2.0% year-on-year, compared with a fall of 4.6% the previous month, while diesel fell 2.8% compared with a previous drop of 5.8%.

(PA Graphics/Press Association Images)

Not everything jumped in cost last month, however.

Prices fell faster for pasta and couscous in January (down 5.9% year-on-year) than December (down 2.4%), as they did for sugar (down 2.1% in January, down 0.6% in December), men’s shoes (down 2.0% in January, down 1.2% in December) and rice (down 3.0% in January, down 2.7% in December).

Annual inflation slowed for olive oil, up 16.6% compared with 22.3% in December; for potatoes, up 3.0% compared with 6.5%; and children’s shoes, up 1.4% compared with 4.6%.

Below are some examples of how the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate has eased or accelerated.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to December, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to January.

– Examples where annual inflation has accelerated, ranked by the size of the change:

Coffee: December up 0.2, January up 11.6%

Butter: Dec up 10.2%, Jan up 18.3%

Bus & coach travel: Dec up 0.7%, Jan up 8.7%

Pizza & quiche: Dec down 4.6%, Jan up 0.7%

Fruit & vegetable juices: Dec up 2.5%, Jan up 6.2%

Carpets & rugs: Dec down 2.9%, Jan up 0.8%

Mineral or spring waters: Dec up 1.6%, Jan up 4.4%

Chocolate: Dec up 11.7%, Jan up 14.1%

Frozen vegetables other than potatoes: Dec down 0.2%, Jan up 2.0%

Cheese & curd: Dec up 0.9%, Jan up 2.5%

Breakfast cereals: Dec up 1.0%, Jan up 2.5%

Women’s clothes: Dec up 3.4%, Jan up 4.2%

Crisps: Dec up 2.0%, Jan up 2.7%

Ready meals: Dec up 1.1%, Jan up 1.6%

– Examples where inflation has eased:

Olive oil: Dec up 22.3%, Jan up 16.6%

Coffee machines & tea makers: Dec down 0.8%, Jan down 5.6%

Pasta & couscous: Dec down 2.4%, Jan down 5.9%

Potatoes: Dec up 6.5%, Jan up 3.0%

Children’s footwear: Dec up 4.6%, Jan up 1.4%

Ice cream: Dec up 3.9%, Jan up 2.2%

Tea: Dec up 5.2%, Jan up 4.3%

Fresh or chilled fish: Dec up 3.4%, Jan up 2.6%

Men’s clothes: Dec up 1.5%, Jan up 0.9%

Eggs: Dec up 4.6%, Jan up 4.1%

Dried fruit & nuts: Dec up 6.4%, Jan up 5.9%

Heaters & air conditioners: Dec up 2.6%, Jan up 2.1%

Restaurants & cafes: Dec up 3.8%, Jan up 3.5%