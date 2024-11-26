What is in the Government’s plan to ‘get Britain working’?

The Department for Work and Pensions has shared some of its ideas to ‘get Britain working’

An overhaul to the welfare system aimed at getting more people back into work has been announced by ministers.

Among the measures in the Government’s plan to “get Britain working” is extra support for people who are out of work due to long-term sickness to get back to work.

The number of people with a long-term illness has been a major driver of joblessness in recent years, having risen this year to 2.8 million from approximately two million in 2019.

Ministers hope that tackling this problem will help towards the Labour Government’s mission to grow the economy.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall during a visit to Peterborough College to attend an apprenticeship showcase ahead of the publication of the Get Britain Working white paper (Jacob King/PA)

An official Government policy document setting out the plans, known as a white paper, is due to be published on Tuesday, but ahead of it the Department for Work and Pensions has shared some of its ideas.

Here, the PA News Agency looks at what we know the Government is considering:

– Extra NHS staff could be deployed to the 20 areas of England where the highest number of people are out of work. Ill health is considered the biggest driver of joblessness and the extra health workers would help to clear NHS backlogs and treat people, with the aim of getting them back into work.

– Some 8,500 new mental health staff will be employed and access to a scheme aimed at helping people who are mentally unwell into employment will be expanded. Together, these steps are estimated to help 140,000 people by 2028/29.

– A scheme which joins up health, work and skills support will be piloted in “trailblazer” regions in the North East, South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire, with the aim of designing something that could rolled out across England and Wales. Some £125 million will be spent on it.

Channel 4 is among the organisations to have signed up to a new ‘youth guarantee’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

– Job centres across the UK will be overhauled into a new work and careers service. The service will not only help people get jobs, but to stay in work and get training they need to progress in their career. Job centre staff will be encouraged to move away from a “tick box” culture and offer a more personalised service to jobseekers while new digital systems will be trialled to free up their time.

– Every 18 to 21-year-old in England will have access to an apprenticeship, training, education or help to find a job through the new “youth guarantee”. The Premier League, Channel 4 and the Royal Shakespeare Company are among the partners who have signed up to the guarantee.

– The apprenticeship levy, a tax on large employers used to fund apprenticeships, will be reformed into a new growth and skills levy, which ministers say will help to fund more courses like shorter apprenticeships and foundation level schemes.

– Regional mayors who are not getting access to cash for pilot schemes will be offered £15 million to help develop their own local plans to get people back into work.

– An independent review will be launched into what employers can do to help prevent people falling ill. It will look at how they can do more to recruit and keep disabled people and those with long-term heath conditions. Trade unions, businesses and health experts are among those who will contribute towards it.