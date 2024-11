Wes Streeting faces pushback from senior Labour figures over assisted dying

Health Secretary Wes Streeting suggested there may need to be cuts to other NHS services if the changes are brought in

Health Secretary Wes Streeting is facing pushback from senior Labour figures over his stance on assisted dying.

Mr Streeting, who is voting against the assisted dying Bill, has suggested it would cost the NHS more if a new law was brought in.

He has also asked his officials to carry out a cost analysis of any change.

On Thursday, former minister Baroness Hodge suggested Mr Streeting should follow guidance from the Cabinet Secretary which says “though ministers need not resile from previously stated views… they should exercise discretion and should not take part in the public debate”.

It comes as Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall confirmed she would be supporting a change in the law, saying: “Yes, I will be voting for the Bill.”

She told the BBC: “I’ve always believed in giving people as much choice and control as possible, and with all the right safeguards which this Bill has, I believe it’s a really important step forward on such a difficult issue, giving people that choice and control.”

She insisted she was “a great champion of Wes Streeting” but said “this is something people have different views about”.

Baroness Hodge told the BBC’s Politics Live: “I’m a great Wes Streeting fan but I think on this issue he should do what the Cabinet Secretary said and just hold fire a little bit.”

The peer, who is in favour of assisted dying and said she has seen people suffer “bad deaths”, added: “If you look at the NHS budget, most of it goes on the last six months of life.

“To argue that this is going to cost extra – I mean I haven’t done the arithmetic on it – sounds to me a bit daft.”

On Wednesday, Mr Streeting suggested there may need to be cuts to other NHS services if the changes are brought in.

The Cabinet minister also said there was a “chilling slippery slope argument” if people felt compelled to end their own lives as a cost-saving measure.

Mr Streeting was asked about the costs associated with assisted dying as a new service for patients, but also whether there may be savings – potentially – if patients need less care because they choose to end their own lives.

He said: “You do touch on the slippery slope argument, which is the potential for cost savings if people choose to opt for assisted dying rather than stay in the care of the care providers or the NHS.

“I think that is a chilling slippery slope argument and I would hate for people to opt for assisted dying because they think they’re saving someone somewhere … money, whether that’s relatives or the NHS.

“I think that’s one of the issues that MPs are wrestling with as they decide how to cast their vote. But this is a free vote, the Government’s position is neutral.”

Mr Streeting, who was commenting after delivering a speech to the NHS Providers conference in Liverpool, said there were “choices and trade-offs”, adding “any new service comes at the expense of other competing pressures and priorities”.

He added: “Now that doesn’t mean people should vote against it on that basis.

“People need to weigh up this choice in the way that we’re weighing up all these other choices at the moment.

“You know, the point I made in my speech is you know this is a system that always uses the word ‘and’ and ‘more’, and I think people can see the state of public finances, the state of our public services, and we do need to be in the business of making choices.”

Dame Esther Rantzen, who is terminally ill, supports a change in the law (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Earlier, Mr Streeting had told Times Radio “there would be resource implications for doing it. And those choices would come at the expense of other choices”.

Downing Street would not be drawn into saying whether Mr Streeting was right to say a new assisted dying law could come at the expense of other NHS services.

On whether Mr Streeting was in line with the guidance from the Cabinet Secretary, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Cabinet Secretary’s letter recognised the need for ministers not to resile from previously stated views, they understood that MPs across the House will need to be able to explain to their constituents their position and the PM understands it’s an incredibly emotive issue, and understandably MPs have strong views on it, and that is why it is ultimately a free vote.”

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater has described her proposed legislation as the “most robust” in the world.

She told PoliticsHome on Thursday she was disappointed by Mr Streeting’s comments and suggested he was in breach of instructions from the Cabinet Secretary.

She said: “I have found it disappointing that some members of the Cabinet have spoken out very vocally on the issue, and others have done as instructed and not expressed their views. So, I’ve found that quite disappointing and quite upsetting.”

High-profile supporters of a change in the law include Dame Esther Rantzen, who is terminally ill and revealed in December that she had joined Dignitas in Switzerland because of the current law.