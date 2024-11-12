Welby to resign as Archbishop of Canterbury: What happens next?

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during the Christmas Day Eucharist service at Canterbury Cathedral

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby is quitting after coming under sustained pressure over his handling of a Church of England-linked abuse case.

The independent Makin Review concluded that barrister and Christian camp leader John Smyth might have been brought to justice had the archbishop formally alerted authorities in 2013.

Here we look at the process for choosing Mr Welby’s successor.

– Who appoints the archbishop?

The King – the defender of the faith and supreme governor of the Church of England – formally appoints archbishops, bishops and deans.

Mr Welby sought permission from the King before he announced his intention to resign.

Justin Welby with the King at his coronation (Aaron Chown/PA)

– Who recommends the appointment?

The Crown Nominations Commission (CNC) examines the candidates and puts forward two names to the Prime Minister – a preferred candidate and an alternative.

It is Sir Keir Starmer’s responsibility to advise the King on the appointment.

In 2012, when Mr Welby’s predecessor Rowan Williams stepped down, there were 16 voting members of the CNC: a layperson appointed by the Prime Minister, a bishop, the Archbishop of York, six representatives elected from the Diocese of Canterbury, six from the General Synod – three clergy and three lay – and a member of the primates meeting of the Anglican Communion.

In addition, the secretary general of the Anglican Communion, the Prime Minister’s appointments secretary and the archbishops’ secretary for appointments are non-voting members of the Commission.

Once the King has approved the chosen candidate and they have indicated a willingness to serve, 10 Downing St will announce the name of the archbishop-designate.

The college of canons of Canterbury Cathedral then formally elects the new archbishop.

– What will happen to Mr Welby?

Statement from the Archbishop of Canterbury.https://t.co/aNnuLBMapo pic.twitter.com/pIIR1911QU — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) November 12, 2024

The Archbishop said he would honour his existing “constitutional and church responsibilities”, so exact timings for his departure will be decided “once a review of necessary obligations has been completed”.

Previous archbishops have received a life peerage to sit in the House of Lords.