‘We will never let up’ over Ukraine, Lammy tells Russia

David Lammy said the war in Ukraine is at a ‘tipping point’ and Vladimir Putin must fail

The UK will “never let up” in backing Ukraine, the Foreign Secretary said, as the war entered its 1,000th day and questions lingered over whether British-supplied missiles could be authorised to hit targets within Russia.

David Lammy warned that faith in international law may “never return” unless Vladimir Putin fails as he attended a UN Security Council session on Monday.

It follows speculation that the UK could follow the US after President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use American-supplied weapons to strike sites in Russia after months of pressure from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Addressing delegates in New York, Mr Lammy said: “Unless Putin fails, we could plunge into a world where the principles inscribed in the UN charter will have lost their meaning.

“Unless Putin fails, others will be inspired to wage imperialist wars of conquest. Unless Putin fails, our faith in international law may never return. Unless Putin fails, each of our borders will be less safe.

“If anyone (is) doubting Putin’s intent, this weekend’s massive missile attack on Ukraine and its energy infrastructure should serve as a reminder Putin wants to plunge Ukraine into darkness.”

Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike over the weekend, which targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Mr Lammy’s message comes as Kyiv and Western allies brace for a possible change of US stance under Donald Trump, who has said he could end the war “in a day”.

Outgoing president Mr Biden has given Ukraine permission to use US-supplied weapons to strike targets in Russia after months of pressure from Mr Zelensky.

David Lammy warned that the UK will ‘never let up’ in backing Ukraine (Lucy North/PA)

The move fuelled speculation that the UK Government, which has been reluctant to authorise the use of Franco-British Storm Shadow missiles in Russia without a shift in US policy, may follow suit.

Ministers on Monday hinted at a possible change, saying Britain was working in close co-operation with America and would align with allies in ensuring Kyiv could make use of the capabilities that had been offered.

However, the White House is yet to authorise the use of Storm Shadow missiles – which use American navigation data – in Russia, The Sun reported.

The Kremlin said the move would change the nature of Western involvement in the conflict.

The UK Government said on Monday it would not be drawn on “operational details” regarding the missiles because to do so would “only play into the hands of Putin.”

Asked how concerned he was about the change of US leader as he spoke with the press outside the UN Security Council meeting, the Foreign Secretary said: “I’ve studied in this country, I’ve worked in this country, and I know that there’s a simple rule: one president at a time.

“We’re dealing with President Biden and we are committed to putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position.”

He added: “We will help keep the lights of Ukraine on in the face of Putin’s aggression, and that matters not just for Ukraine’s security, Britain’s security or indeed Europe’s security.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to make Ukraine number one on his agenda at the G20 summit in Brazil (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said that Ukraine is “number one” on his agenda at the G20 summit in Brazil, though he is not expected to hold meetings with Mr Biden or French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

Speaking to broadcasters, he said: “Tomorrow is day 1,000 of the conflict, that’s 1,000 days of aggression from Russia and 1,000 days of sacrifice from Ukraine.

“So that is my clear message here. It’s number one on my agenda.”

Downing Street said the summit would offer Sir Keir an opportunity to encourage allies to “double down” in their support after the Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“We’ve seen in recent days the lengths that Putin will go to systematically attack energy infrastructure in Ukraine, the impact that it’s having on innocent civilians all over the country, and that is why he’s come to this summit that marks this 1,000th day of sacrifice for Ukrainians with this message to the G20 that we must double down,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.