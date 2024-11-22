‘We will never forget you till our last breath’ – Harshita Brella’s family

The family of Harshita Brella have paid tribute to her and released a new photograph of the 24-year-old

The family of Harshita Brella say they will “never forget you till our last breath” in a tribute released to the 24-year-old.

Northamptonshire Police detectives believe Ms Brella was murdered in Corby on the evening of November 10 before her body was driven to Ilford in east London in the car boot the next day.

An international manhunt was launched after her body was discovered in the silver Vauxhall Corsa parked in Brisbane Road in the early hours of November 14.

Ms Brella is believed to have been strangled, with her husband Pankaj Lamba, 23, named by police as a prime suspect in her killing.

In a tribute released through Northamptonshire Police on Friday, Ms Brella’s family said: “Harshita, you left this world but you are still with us in our hearts and will always be there.

“We will never forget you till our last breath. Always stay with us.

“We miss you in every very moment of our life.”

On Thursday, Northamptonshire Police said detectives want to hear from people who were in the area around Corby Boating Lake, Cottingham Road and Westcott Way on the evening of November 10, and who may have dashcam footage or other information that could assist the investigation.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, from the East Midlands Special Operations major crime unit, said: “Our inquiries have established that Pankaj and Harshita were in the area of the boating lake on Sunday evening, and as part of our ongoing investigation we have carried out searches in the surrounding area.

“We know that it’s a busy part of the town and there will have been a lot of passing traffic.

“As such, we’re appealing to anyone who was in Corby between 6pm and 9pm on Sunday, November 10, specifically in the area around the Corby Boating Lake, Cottingham Road and Westcott Way.

“If you have any dashcam footage, or other information that may be relevant to the investigation, however small, please contact us as soon as possible.

“Any information you have may help us piece together exactly what happened to Harshita and help bring her killer to justice.”

Anyone with information about Ms Brella’s death can contact the incident room by calling 101, quoting Operation Westcott, online or by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.